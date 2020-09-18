Shia LaBeouf stole the show during the star-studded Fast Times at Ridgemont High table read.

Comedian Dane Cook brought numerous celebrities together on Thursday (September 17) for a virtual table read of the '80s cult classic comedy film. The event raised money for Sean Penn's COVID-19 relief charity, CORE, along with REFORM Alliance, which aims to aid in criminal justice reform.

Penn originally starred as Jeff Spicoli in the film and was reunited with former cast members and other stars for a hilarious benefit. Other celebrities in attendance included Jennifer Aniston, Morgan Freeman (who narrated, of course), Henry Golding, Jimmy Kimmel, John Legend, Ray Liotta, Matthew McConaughey, Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts.

Even though there was an all-star celebrity lineup, LaBeouf stole the show with his... impressively method portrayal of Jeff Spicoli. Jeff is an avid stoner, and LaBeouf got into character by seemingly smoking an actual joint at home in his garage and hot boxing his car.

Throughout the read, LaBeouf put his own spin on Spicoli's trademark confused and low-pitched voice. At one point during the hour-long event, the actor removed his shirt and put it on his head.

See the fan reactions to LaBeouf's hilarious portrayal, below.

Released in 1982, Fast Times at Ridgemont High follows a group of California high school students who spend time "enjoying their most important subjects: sex, drugs, and rock n' roll."