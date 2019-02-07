SHINee singer Taemin is giving fans a glimpse of his new solo music video.

The 25-year-old K-pop star, born Lee Tae-min, shared a clip of his "Want" video Wednesday ahead of the release of his EP of the same name.

The teaser features several dramatic images, including Taemin standing in front of two geometric designs and walking up to a screen showing himself covering his eyes.

"TAEMIN 'WANT' MV Teaser #1 2019.02.11 6PM (KST) #TAEMIN #SHINee #WANT," SHINee tweeted Wednesday.

SHINee shared new promo images of Taemin in a tweet Thursday.

"TAEMIN The 2nd Mini Album 'WANT' 2019.02.11 6PM (KST)," the post reads.

The "Want" music video and Taemin's EP of the same name will debut Feb. 11. The singer last released his debut Japanese solo album, Taemin, in November.

Taemin came to fame with the South Korean boy band SHINee. The group wished fans a happy Lunar New Year this week following news members Key and Minho will enlist in the military in the spring.

By Annie Martin, UPI.com

