Were your favorite K-pop acts dealt the cold shoulder by the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards? It's time to right that wrong — vote for the year's best in South Korean pop (eligible between July 2017 and July 2018) as part of PopCrush's very first KPMAs. Check back on August 20 to see who's named the winner in each of our 10 categories!

From exciting new artists to veteran superstars, the South Korean music market saw impressive yearlong industry efforts from an incredible array of artists and groups, many of whom topped multiple charts, drew jaw-dropping international fan bases, broke records and broke through the noise with memorable music, performances and marketing campaigns.

And while it was a tall task to narrow the Artist of the Year nominees down to a select few, these five artists and acts truly made 2018 their own, from Blackpink's fierce, long-awaited debut mini-album, to GOT7's unstoppable global rise, to BTS' continued dominance over the international charts.

The nominees for PopCrush's KPMAs Artist of the Year include:

BTS

GOT7

Blackpink

SHINee

LOONA

Below, place your vote for Artist of the Year! Poll closes Friday, August 17 at noon EST. Winners will be announced on Monday, August 20.