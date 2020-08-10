Anthony Devlin, Getty Images

Simon Cowell broke his back in several places after falling off an e-bike.

According to his spokeswoman, the 60-year-old America’s Got Talent judge was testing a new electric bike at his home in Malibu, California, with his family when he fell.

On Saturday (August 8) he underwent a six-hour, overnight surgery with a number of different procedures and fusions, including having a metal rod inserted in his back.

“Some good advice... If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time,” Cowell tweeted. “I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages.”

“And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors,” he added. “Some of the nicest people I have ever met. Stay safe everyone. Simon.”

His fellow AGT judges Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel wished him well via social media while filming on set.

"I'm next to Simon's trailer... I just wanted to say I miss you Simon and get well soon!" Klum said on her Instagram Story. "It's very sad."

"We miss our boss!! Come back fast @simoncowell!!" Vergara captioned a post.

Cowell will not appear on Tuesday and Wednesday's live telecasts of America's Got Talent.