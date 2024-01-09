Sinead O’Connor’s Cause of Death Revealed

Sinead O'Connor, who passed away last July at the age of 56, is said to have died of natural causes, according to a London coroner’s office.

O'Connor was found dead in her home in London on July 26. "This is to confirm that Ms. O’Connor died of natural causes," the coroner's office said in a brief statement (via Huffpost). "The coroner has therefore ceased their involvement in her death. No further comments will be made."

O'Connor's death occurred about a year and a half after the passing of her son, Shane, who died by suicide in January 2022.

"Even though Sinead was this incredibly resilient survivor, I totally believe that people can die of a broken heart," O'Connor's friend and producer David Holmes said in a new documentary titled Sinead. The pair were working together on new music at the time of her death.

"I needed healing myself," Holmes added. "I was going through my own experience. It's amazing what the right song or piece of music can do."

READ MORE: When Sinead O'Connor Tore Picture of the Pope on 'SNL'

O'Connor's funeral took place in August 2023 just outside Dublin, where thousands of fans gathered to pay their final respects. Present at the event was Bono, the Edge and Adam Clayton of U2, as well as the Boomtown Rats' Bob Geldof and the president of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins.