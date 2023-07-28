Police Not Treating Sinead O’Connor’s Death Suspicious

Sinead O'Connor's death is not being treated as suspicious.

On July 27, a spokesperson for Scotland Yard revealed to People that they pronounced a 56-year-old woman as deceased when called to a property in south London on July 26.

"Next of kin have been notified. The death is not being treated as suspicious. A file will be prepared for the Coroner," the spokesperson said.

However, a cause of death for Sinead has not been revealed at this point in time.

After her passing, Irish President Michael D Higgins praised Sinead for her contributions to music as well as her character.

"What Ireland has lost at such a relatively young age is one of our greatest and most gifted composers, songwriters and performers of recent decades, one who had a unique talent and extraordinary connection with her audience, all of whom held such love and warmth for her, he said according to the BBC.

Throughout her illustrious career, Sinead released a total of 10 studio albums that contained such hits as "Nothing Compares 2 U" and "The Emperor's New Clothes."

Sinead was the subject of controversy in 1992 when she appeared on Saturday Night Live and shredded a photo of Pope John Paul II in protest of the sexual abuse that occurred in the Catholic church. As a result of her actions, Sinead received a lifelong ban from NBC.

Her passing comes after her son, Shane, died at age 17 in 2022. After his death, the singer canceled all of her shows and announced that she would not be performing for the remainder of the year.