Sinead O’Connor Dead at 56

Iconic Irish singer Sinead O’Connor has died, according to the Irish Times. She was 56.

The outspoken singer released 10 studio albums throughout her career and was well-known for her career-defining version of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U,” which was named the No. 1 song in the world in 1990 at the Billboard Music Awards.

O'Connor was infamous for her 1992 Saturday Night Live appearance, where she shredded a photo of Pope John Paul II during her performance in protest of sexual abuse in the Catholic church. The move resulted in her lifelong exile from NBC.

The Grammy-winning artist changed her name to Shuhada’ Sadaqat in 2018 after she converted to Islam, though she continued to use Sinead O'Connor as her official stage name.

Watch Sinead O'Connor's "Nothing Compares 2 U" Music Video:

O’Connor’s son, Shane, died at age 17 in 2022. Posted just last week, her very last tweet was about her grief over his untimely death.

After his death last year, she canceled all of her scheduled performances and announced she would not be performing at all for the rest of the year.

"Been living as undead night creature since ... He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him,” she tweeted on July 17, along with a picture of herself hugging Shane.

O'Connor's official cause of death has not been released as of publishing.

The musician is survived by her three living children.