Sky Ferreira Reveals She Has Lyme Disease: ‘I Thought I Was Having a Stroke’

Singer and songwriter Sky Ferreira is now revealing that she has been diagnosed with Lyme disease.

In a new interview with the Evening Standard, she sat down to discuss everything about her diagnosis. From her symptoms, to finding out, and more, she does not hold back.

"I thought I was having a stroke. [I] watched The Punk Singer, a documentary about Kathleen Hanna, and her talking about her Lyme disease all felt familiar. Everything she said sounded like what I had. She slurred like she was having a stroke," Ferreira said.

She went on to say that her slurred speech occurred when she was at a bar with her friend. Ferreira claims that people chalked it up to her being "hysterical" and that it probably had something to do with her "mental health or hormones."

According to the CDC, common symptoms of Lyme disease include fever, headache, fatigue, and a skin rash. The disease is caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi and is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected blacklegged ticks.

If the condition is not treated, it can spread to various parts of the body like the nervous system and heart.

The "I Blame Myself" songstress is not the only celebrity to have Lyme disease. Country music superstar Shania Twain has been vocal about her battle with the condition.

In her documentary, Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl, Twain recalls that her symptoms were "quite scary" and she was "afraid I was gonna fall off the stage" due to blackouts caused by the condition.

The impact did not end there, however. Lyme disease also affected her voice and in an interview with the TV show Loose Women, she revealed that "It was a good 6 or 7 years before a doctor was able to find out that I had sustained nerve damage to my vocal cords, directly caused by Lyme disease."

Other notable celebrities to have the condition are Kelly Osbourne, model Bella Hadid, and singer Avril Lavigne.