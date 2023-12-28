Woman’s Boyfriend Gets Angry After She Asks Him to Split Car Expenses: ‘I’m in the Wrong’

A woman on Reddit is asking if she is wrong for wanting her boyfriend to split the costs of having a car.

She prefaces her post by saying that she and her boyfriend have been together 8 years and that they have two kids.

"He currently doesn't have a car and has been using mine for the last 2 months. We drop off the kids at school, drop me off at work, and then he goes to work (it varies on location, about once a week its a 40 minite drive away)," she said.

"Then for the afternoon he picks up the kids at school, then picks me up. I told him if he doesn't get a car within a few weeks he should split the car payment with me, as he's using it half the time," the woman continued.

The Reddit user shared that she has been paying the car payment on her own for almost two years.

"He told me only if I add him to the car note, which I won't do, as I've been paying the car solo for almost 2 years. He got super mad saying I'm in the wrong, and he will only pay 'something' towards the car," she concluded before she asked if she was wrong in this situation.

People in the comments section shared mixed reactions on the situation.

"NTA - Fair to ask for shared expenses when sharing a car regularly. Discuss and find a fair solution for both," one person said.

"YTA. There is no way anyone should be paying half of a car note when they do not own (or co-own) the car. If he pays for gas half the time, that is sufficient," another user shared.

"NTA. but… He doesn’t have to get a car when a fool is giving the one she pays for to him everyday. He pays half, or drop him off at a bus stop and drive yourself to work!" someone else answered.

"He should be paying something toward the car--- NOT half since he has no ownership in the car, but half of the insurance and maintenance since he's putting wear on the car," read another comment.