Starbucks’ New Bathroom Policy Is About to Annoy a Lot of People

The days of Starbucks being a viable option for a quick bathroom stop are over!

The iconic coffee chain has announced a new policy that prevents people from hanging out or using the bathroom in Starbucks restaurants without purchasing something.

The chain previously had an open-door policy, meaning people could meet up with friends and use the internet at Starbucks without the pressure of buying a coffee or a treat.

Now, in all North American stores, you must buy something to stay.

READ MORE: 27 Photos of Starbucks Holiday Cup Designs Through the Years

"Starbucks spaces are for use by our partners and customers – this includes our cafes, patios and restrooms," the coffee chain said in its new code of conduct on Monday (Jan. 13).

The policy affects all North American locations.

It also bans the misuse or disruption of Starbucks spaces , discrimination and harassment, violence, abusive and threatening language, alcohol, smoking/vaping and drug use and panhandling.

"We will ask anyone not following this code of conduct to leave the store and may ask for help from law enforcement," the Seattle-based chain said.

According to USA Today, a spokesperson told the outlet that the changes are an effort to prioritize patrons.

"We want everyone to feel welcome and comfortable in our stores. Implementing a Coffeehouse Code of Conduct is something most retailers already have... This means our cafes, patios, and restrooms are for customers and partners. By setting clear expectations for behavior and use of our spaces, we can create a better environment for everyone," spokesperson Jaci Anderson said.

But don't panic – you can still use the restroom or the internet before making a purchase.

"Of course that is okay – our code of conduct is simply about prioritizing our spaces for our customers during their visits and being clear about what is expected of individuals in our stores," Anderson said.

New Starbucks Chairman and CEO Brian Niccol, who was hired from Chipotle in 2024, said in a Jan. 9 statement that they are working on improving U.S. locations and that Starbucks has "always been more than a place to get a drink."

"A visit to Starbucks is about connection and joy, and of course great coffee. Many of our customers still experience this magic every day, but in some places − especially in the U.S. − we aren’t always delivering. It can feel transactional, menus can feel overwhelming, product is inconsistent, the wait too long or the handoff too hectic. These moments are opportunities for us to do better."