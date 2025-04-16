Starbucks’ Employee Uniforms Just Got a Whole Lot Stricter

Some Starbucks baristas are reportedly feeling frustrated after the coffee giant recently revealed a stricter dress code for employees.

In a statement posted to its company website on Monday (April 14), Starbucks announced what its employees can and cannot wear under the brand's iconic green aprons moving forward.

Since 2016, Starbucks employees have been permitted to wear black, white, navy, dark denim, brown and gray shirts—including patterned shirts—under their aprons.

Beginning May 12, however, Starbucks baristas will have a more limited range of "simplified color options" to choose from.

According to Associated Press, "employees will be required to wear a solid black shirt and khaki, black or blue denim bottoms."

Employees can choose to wear either short- or long-sleeved; collared or collarless shirts.

The company also plans to give each employee two free T-shirts to add to their work wardrobe.

The dress code update is part of Starbucks' plan to create a "more consistent coffeehouse experience" and "sense of familiarity" for its North American customers, as well as put more visual emphasis on the brand's signature green aprons.

Not all employees are happy with the change, though, with some workers lamenting the loss of autonomy.

Meanwhile, according to Associated Press, the Starbucks Workers United labor union have opposed any changes to the company's current dress code "until bargaining concludes and a labor agreement is reached" regarding workers' wages and guaranteed hours.

In a statement in response to Starbucks Workers United, the company said:

Since last April Starbucks and Workers United have held more than nine bargaining sessions over 20 days and three mediation sessions over five days with a federal mediator. We’ve reached over thirty (30) meaningful agreements on hundreds of topics Workers United delegates told us were important to them. Starbucks remains committed to good faith bargaining to reach a framework for single store contracts for our partners represented by the union.

During a shareholder meeting in March, Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol addressed the chain's new "Back to Starbucks" strategy.

"We’re working hard to ensure our coffeehouses have the right vibe. We want to invite customers in, showcase our great coffee, provide a comfortable place to stay, and make them feel like their visit was time well spent," he said.

On March 4, Starbucks began updating its menu by removing 13 beverage products.

The company plans to reduce its entire menu by 30 percent by the end of the fiscal year "to make way for innovation."

How Many Piercings Can Starbucks Employees Have?

Since 2019, Starbucks has allowed one facial piercing no larger than a dime per employee, including nose studs but not nose rings or septum piercings.

According to the company's dress code guide, tongue studs and other visible body piercings are not permitted.

Earrings and ear gauges are acceptable but must not be larger than the size of a quarter.

Hair must be secured neatly away from the face, and any facial hair must be neatly trimmed.

As far as tattoos go, ink is OK as long as it's not located on the face or neck, and doesn't contain any "obscene, profane, racist or sexual" imagery or messages.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include a response from Starbucks regarding their negotiations with Starbucks Workers United.