Steve Harvey Implies Leaving NBC, Blames Kelly Clarkson’s Talk Show

Steve Harvey isn't sure his daytime talk show has a future on NBC, and it's all thanks to... Kelly Clarkson. Kinda. (According to him, anyway.)

During an interview at Variety's Entertainment Summit on Wednesday (Jan. 9), the TV personality expressed uncertainty over whether his daytime program, Steve, will remain on NBC once his current season ends. The reason? He's annoyed Clarkson is allegedly getting "his slot."

"I thought I was [staying on NBC] until they made an announcement a couple weeks ago that they wanted to give Kelly Clarkson the owned and operated NBC Networks, and that’s my slot. I don’t know if it sold — it’s not selling like they thought," he shared, according to People.

Harvey also admitted he was frustrated the network didn't reveal the news of Clarkson's new show, apparently set to air before Ellen DeGeneres' popular daytime talk program, personally to him, rather than him finding out from the media.

Harvey, 61, admitted that he would have liked for the network to reveal the news to him personally instead of finding out in the press.

"I thought it would’ve been nice of them to come to me — as being the only dude that’s survived [in daytime television] for them for seven years — and say, ‘Steve, we’re thinking about doing this.’ But no, they just made an announcement. So when you do that, I gotta make announcements, too," he said, hinting that he might leave the network.

"You can’t make announcements and don’t expect to have to hear one yourself. And so, I’m working [on a statement]. It’ll be something real cute," he warned, adding that "daytime television is dying."

"My show, Steve, is the only show over the past seven years that’s came into syndication and stuck. Nothing else has stuck. There has been no syndicated TV shows launched in seven years that have stuck."

Clarkson revealed back in September that she would return to TV with her own talk show in the fall of 2019.