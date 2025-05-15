How to Hack Your Happy Hormones Easily

The stress you don't realize is as intense as it is because it's become the norm.

Your anxiety that seems to be on a constant simmer between spikes.

From bills to work, maybe some family strife or the current political climate under Donald Trump, tapping into even brief moments of zen or escape to feel a moment of peace is easier than you may think.

According to the Healthline website, your hormones help regulate your mood. They travel through your bloodstream, like messengers for your body. It's those happy hormones that help you feel good, like a natural high, that help you feel positive vibes, happiness, and pleasure.

Now, while these happen naturally, sometimes you need to promote them to get out of a minor funk or major downward spiral. Albeit it's all relative to what those moments are in your life compared to others, one thing that's the same for all of us is the ways to hack your happy hormones.

According to the Cleveland Clinic website, you can automatically release some of those feel-good hormones like serotonin, oxytocin, dopamine, and endorphins quite easily.

There isn’t one magic formula for boosting our happiness. But there are activities, according to research, that can boost our happiness by triggering the four happiness hormones. When these hormones are released, they make us feel warm and fuzzy and evoke a sense of pleasure.

DOPAMINE is for pleasure or reward

Nibble on your favorite food

Self-care moments, like a bubble bath or a massage.

Complete a goal like cleaning out your closet

SEROTONIN makes you feel good

Sunshine and a moment outside with nature

Meditate or enjoy the silence for a few minutes

ENDORPHINES to relieve stress

Laugh

Get lost in a movie, TV show, or book

Exercise

Listen to music

OXYTOCIN is the love hormone

Pet your pet and play with them

Socialize, even if it's a phone call, texting, or talking to an employee while grabbing a coffee

Help others

Physical touch

When you think about it, you often have more control over your emotions than you think.

