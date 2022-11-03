Takeoff Coroner Report Reveals New Details of His Death

UPDATE (NOV. 2):

The Harris County Medical Examiner in Houston has released an official report to XXL regarding Takeoff's shooting death.

The report confirms the primary cause of death as "penetrating gunshot wound of head and torso into arm" outside of a business in Houston. The report also discloses that the medical examiner's office has not yet completed their report but Takeoff's body is ready for transport to a funeral home.

ORIGINAL STORY (NOV. 2):

A coroner report has revealed new details regarding the death of Migos rapper Takeoff.

On Wednesday (Nov. 2), the Harris County Medical Examiner in Texas has reportedly listed Takeoff's cause of death as the direct result of being shot multiple times on Nov. 1 following an altercation outside of 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston. According to TMZ, the medical examiner report includes information that Takeoff apparently suffered from "penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into his arm."

Takeoff's shooting death occurred around 2:30AM on Tuesday when at least one person opened fire during the altercation outside the Houston bowling establishment. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Takeoff's uncle and fellow Migos member, Quavo, was present during the shooting but did not suffer any injuries. According to the Houston Police Department, two other individuals were shot during the altercation before being transported to the hospital in private vehicles to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

In the wake of the Only Built for Infinity Links rapper's passing at only 28 years old, video footage has surfaced online showing Quavo being involved in an argument about basketball that reportedly led to the shooting. In the clip, someone can be seen throwing a punch just prior to when shots began to ring out.

An outpouring of condolences and sympathies toward Takeoff and his loved ones has occupied social media timelines since the immediate moments following his death. On Wednesday, Migos member Offset, who also happens to be Takeoff's cousin, made his first public acknowledgment of the tragedy by switching out his profile photo on Instagram to an image of the fallen Atlanta rapper smiling with a heart next to his head.

A statement released by Takeoff's record label, Quality Control Music, also paid their respects to the beloved artist.

"It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother Kirsnick Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff," the statement reads. "Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated. Please respect his family and friends as we all continue to process this monumental loss."

Takeoff's most recent musical offering came in the form of Only Built for Inifinity Links, the debut joint project with his uncle, Quavo, that was released in October. By most accounts, the late rapper is fondly remembered for his laid-back demeanor, clever lyrical wordplay and infectious flow.