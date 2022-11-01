Takeoff Dead at 28 After Being Shot in Houston – Report
Takeoff has died at the age of 28.
According to a report from TMZ, Migos rapper Takeoff has died after being shot in Texas at a bowling alley called 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston.
The incident reportedly took place around 2:30 a.m. local time. Takeoff was allegedly playing a game of dice with Quavo and other individuals when an altercation broke out.
Two other people were reportedly shot as well, although their conditions are not known. Quavo is uninjured, according to TMZ.
XXL has reaching out to Houston Police Department for confirmation on the details of this story.
This post is being updated.
