Offset Releases Statement Addressing Takeoff’s Death

Offset has released a statement addressing the death of fellow Migos member, Takeoff.

On Tuesday (Nov. 15), Offset posted a heartwrenching tribute to his cousin and partner in rhyme, Takeoff, on Instagram. Accompanied by a series of photos and videos of many moments shared between the two rappers, Offset penned a letter to the late Migos member, who was tragically killed in Houston on Nov. 1.

"Dear Take, doesn’t feel real posting you like this," Offset wrote in the tribute post's caption. "This still doesn’t feel like reality. I’ve been searching for the right words to say, but there aren’t any that will suffice. Until we meet again, rest in power. I love you."

"The pain you have left me with is unbearable," Offset continued in the tribute to Takeoff below. "My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can't find the right words. I've been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream but it's reality and reality feels like a nightmare. Every time you would see me, you didn't give me a dap, you gave me a hug."

Offset continued: "I wish I could hug you one last time, laugh one last time, smoke one last time, perform one last time. I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now. I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you. You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled."

The Atlanta rapper finished the emotional tribute by wishing strength and encouragement for himself and Takeoff's loved ones before asking the late rapper to give him a sign from above.

"Give me strength, give your brothers strength, give your family strength," wrote Offset. "Even though I know you will always be with us, throw me a lil sign or a beautiful dream. I love you forever [for life] and after."

Although this is the first time he has publicly made a statement following Takeoff's passing back on Nov. 1, Offset first acknowledged the tragedy on Nov. 2 when he changed his profile photo on Instagram to an angelic photo of the late Migos rapper.

As previously reported, Takeoff was shot and killed just before 2:30 a.m. on Tues., Nov. 1, after an altercation outside 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston. The Migos rhymer is remembered by most as a reserved, quiet man with a knack for lyricism who made many contributions to the current state of hip-hop. He was laid to rest on Nov. 11 at a public "Celebration of Life" at State Farm Area in Atlanta.

See Offset's Statement in Memory of Takeoff Below