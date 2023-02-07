Following a report of a fight between Offset and Quavo at the 2023 Grammy Awards, audio has surfaced of Cardi B yelling backstage at the show, which seems to add validity to the report.

On Monday (Feb. 6), Entertainment Tonight shared their recap of the Grammy Awards, which included them capturing a moment where tempers flared backstage. In their video, Cardi B can be heard screaming at people in a curtained-off area backstage.

"Both of y'all is wrong," Cardi B can be heard yelling around the 6:20-mark of ET's recap video below. "Both of y'all. This is not right. No, bitch, shut the fuck up, ’cause you shouldn't have been talking."

Cardi was mum on the situation when asked by ET's Kevin Frazier if she had to settle something.

"The only thing I settled was my outfit, honey," she told him before walking off.

Yesterday, a report from TMZ claimed Quavo and Offset fought backstage at the 2023 Grammys Awards. The alleged fight is said to have happened backstage before Quavo went on stage to perform his Takeoff tribute track "Without You." According to the celebrity news site, tempers flared between Offset and Quavo after Quavo denied a request for Offset to appear onstage during the Takeoff tribute. Things then got physical, with TMZ reporting Quavo started the fight. Both men reportedly had to be pulled apart. Quavo went on to perform afterward.

However, Offset appeared to shoot down the report, denying the fight happened on social media.

"What tf look like fighting my brother yal niggas is crazy," he tweeted after the news broke.

Hip-hop did have some big moments at the 65th Grammy Awards including Jay-Z performing "God Did" and the huge 50th anniversary of hip-hop tribute.

Listen to Audio of Cardi B Yelling Backstage at 2023 Grammy Awards Below