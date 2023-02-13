How to Get Cardi B and Offset’s McDonald’s Meal

Cardi B and Offset are teaming up for their first McDonald's meal!

On Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 12), McDonald's revealed Cardi B and Offset as their next celebrity meal collaborators with a sweet commercial featuring a rotation of different couples revealing their go-to orders.

The new meal marks the chain's first-ever celebrity couple meal.

"We’re dropping something big for fans — a new collab inspired by the universal idea that knowing your person’s McDonald’s order is a true sign of love," McDonald's says in a statement about the new meal, according to Today.

"McDonald’s is date night done right. It doesn’t have to be all boujee. Get your date, grab some good food, and have fun. That’s it," Offset says in the statement.

"I’m always asking Offset to take me to McDonald’s," Cardi B adds.

Previous celebrity meals have included Travis Scott, J Balvin, BTS and, most recently, Saweetie.

What's in the Cardi B and Offset McDonald's Meal?

The meal includes both the rappers' favorite McDonald's foods!

For Cardi B, that's a classic cheeseburger with BBQ sauce and a large Coke. For Offset, that's a Quarter Pounder with cheese and a large Hi-C Orange Lavaburst.

Plus, the meal includes a large fry and apple pie meant to share with a "plus one, situationship, best friend, or anyone in between."

When Does the Cardi B and Offset Meal Come Out?

The meal drops on Valentine's Day — Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. It will be available for a limited time only.

How to Get the Cardi B and Offset Meal at McDonald's:



Fans can order the meal at participating restaurants across the country via the McDonald's App, in-store, through McDelivery, or via the drive-thru.