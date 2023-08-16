Remember Tan Mom? She’s Running for Senate Against Florida Senator Rick Scott

Tan Mom for Senate? Viral internet sensation Patricia Krentcil has reportedly launched her bid to represent Florida in the U.S. Senate.

TMZ reports Krentcil filed paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission (FEC) Monday (Aug. 14) to run for U.S. Senate in 2024, challenging incumbent Republican Senator Rick Scott.

"I know that I am different. And I have suffered for it. But us all being different is what makes this country so amazing and unique," the mother-of-five told the tabloid.

Krentcil plans to "connect with voters during a slew of upcoming community appearances." Tan Mom's campaign platform will also focus on "LGBTQ+ equality and bringing diversity back to the classrooms."

According to TMZ, Krentcil "forged a bond with the LGBTQ+ community during her life makeover and she wants to use those connections to spark change in Washington D.C. with her Senate bid."

The Howard Stern Show alum, who is running as a Republican, is currently readying her campaign website. She has named her producers Gregg Maliff and Adam Barta as her campaign managers.

Krentcil's stab at politics come after the launch of her reality TV series, Tan to 10, which follows a team of drag queens and friends as they attempt to make over the "tannest woman in the world."

Tan Mom first burst into the spotlight in 2012, when she was accused of bringing her then-6-year-old daughter with her into a tanning bed.

Krentcil was initially charged with child endangerment. She denied any wrongdoing and was acquitted in 2013.