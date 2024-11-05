Are Target Stores Officially Going Membership-Only In 2025?

You know those funny memes that say you can't just go to Target for a couple of items, because you're sure to spend $200 minimum by the time you walk out the door? It's so hilariously true.

Paid memberships at big box stores like Costco, Sam's Club, and BJs are big business and the model for saving money and taking advantage of the experience they offer.

Amazon is included in this, but it's the online version where you pay for your Prime membership for deals in shipping and streaming.

So, what will our favorite Target store look like next year?

According to the Entrepreneur website, it's all about reversing the decline in sales. It's called "Project Trident," and the plan is to have various tiers of paid memberships similar to Amazon Prime, Walmart Plus, and Kroger Boost, which all offer exclusive deals, discounts, and perks.

There are three membership choices: Target Circle, Target Circle Card, and Target 360 for your shopping pleasure and to save money, but don't worry—the rumors of Target going membership-only aren't true. You can join the memberships or just shop 'til you drop when you want like normal.

Target Corp. saw a nearly 14% decline in 2023, so the company knew it was time to make some big changes, especially since it had closed several locations around the United States over the last couple of years. That turned into staying as is while offering three different memberships, so we have choices on what's best for our lifestyle.

You can learn more by clicking here on the Target Corporate website. Thank goodness they're staying the same, as well.

