Why You Should Never, Ever Shoplift From This Popular Retail Store

Shoplifting is never OK and often comes with consequences, something many thieves have discovered after attempting to steal from Target.

Target might even be the strictest retail store out there when it comes to cracking down on shoplifters.

Shoplifters may not get caught on their first try, but thanks to Target's shoplifting policies, repeat offenders often get nabbed eventually.

According to a Target manager per Paypath, "the clunky ones who get just good enough to evade detection for a while until they get too greedy and too braggy [get caught]."



Plus, Target dedicates much more to its loss prevention system than stores like Walmart or Best Buy, according to the outlet.

They allegedly have one of the top-rated forensic labs and regularly examine "organized retail crimes committed at Target stores through video and image analysis, latent fingerprint and computer forensics."

Below, find out more about what makes Target the worst place for shoplifters to test out their sticky fingers.

Target Has a Shoplifting Problem

Target is constantly combating shoplifters, which is why you might see some products locked up in Target stores.

This can include anything from soap and shampoo to even socks and underwear, which are apparently frequently-hit items.

According to Yahoo! Finance, on tackling a fix for Target's shoplifting problem, CEO Brian Cornell said, "It's going to take several years. We're trying to make sure we can control what we can control."

"To be clear, we do not like locking up product, but we like running stores, and we want to keep our stores open. We want to make sure they're safe," he added.

In 2023, Target claimed they were forced to close nine stores in four states due to "theft and organized retail crime," per CNBC, meaning the corporation takes loss prevention very seriously.

Store Lowered Its Employee Intervention Threshold to $50

In 2024, Target lowered its shoplifting intervention threshold from $100 in merchandise to just $50 in merchandise, according to Bloomberg News.

The policy was reportedly set to take effect in late summer.

"Our priority remains ensuring the safety of the team and guests, while maintaining the positive experience Target shoppers expect," a spokesperson told the outlet.

Many Target stores have also hired more security guards in an effort to combat shoplifting.

You Could Get Banned Forever

Not only will you be stopped and questioned by one of Target's undercover security officers if you shoplift from the store, you could get banned forever via an official no trespassing order.

According to Sutnick & Sutnick Attorneys at Law, an accused shoplifter may be slapped with a strict "no trespassing" order, effectively banning them from the store indefinitely.

And if that person tries to enter Target again, such an order means they could then be arrested and charged with trespassing, resulting in expensive fines and even possibly jail time.

Store Allegedly Builds Grand Larceny Cases

Though unconfirmed, Paypath reports Target is allegedly known for letting shoplifters commit the crime until they hit a large threshold for a felony shoplifting charge.

The outlet claims these alleged cases are even built across state lines, so if someone shoplifts at any Target in the U.S. they could be in major trouble.

In a viral TikTok, a former Target employee backed up this alleged practice.

"If you’ve ’borrowed’ from Target and you think you got away with it, no you didn’t. You just opened a case on yourself," the content creator said.

"They have their asset protection, those people that walk around with the security shirts, and they also have secret shoppers. So they look like customers, but they’re watching you," she continued.

She also revealed that Target allegedly uses advanced facial recognition software to track its shoppers during checkout.

"They’re going to continue to let you 'borrow' things until you reach a certain dollar amount. I think it’s different in different states but like $900 for example. They’ll let you take up to $900 worth of merchandise just so they can have you arrested for grand theft larceny," she claimed, adding: "If you’re at $895, as soon as you walk out that door with $5 worth of merchandise, cops will be waiting for you."

The former employee also claimed that Target "has the FBI working for them" as well as "retired law enforcement," though again, it's unconfirmed.