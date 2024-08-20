Sorry, Shoppers: Target Is No Longer Accepting This Popular Form of Payment

Sorry, Target shoppers: The popular nationwide shopping chain recently announced that it is going to stop accepting a certain form of payment this year.

Scripps News reports Target will no longer be accepting personal checks as a form of payment.

The transition away from personal checks began on July 15.

Why Doesn't Target Accept Personal Checks Anymore?

A statement released by the company revealed that the reason for the move away from accepting personal checks was due to "extremely low volumes" of check use by shoppers to pay for their purchases.

Neil Saunders, a retail analyst at GlobalData, spoke to CNN about the transition.

"It’s hardly surprising Target has decided to stop accepting them. That said, there will be small pockets of people, including more elderly consumers, who will lament that they are being phased out," Saunders said.

The company has reassured its shoppers that it will continue to accept other forms of payment at all its locations, including: Apple Pay, SNAP/EBT, buy now/pay later services, Target Circle Cards, its store card, cash, credit and debit cards.

While the majority of Americans are still writing checks, CNN reports that 61 percent of Americans still use the paper method. Surprisingly, they shared that Gen Z and millennials self-reported writing more checks than older consumers from Gen X.

The news about Target deciding not to take personal checks anymore comes after grocery chain Aldi also announced it will no longer accept checks as a form or payment.

Whole Foods also does not take checks as a form of payment anymore.