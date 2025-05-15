Tattoo Ink Contaminated With Scary Disease-Causing Bacteria Recalled

Put down that needle! A certain brand of tattoo ink has been recalled due to potential bacterial contamination.

On May 7, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a recall warning consumers as well as tattoo artists to avoid using two ink colors from a specific brand of tattoo ink that may be contaminated with harmful bacteria that can make people sick.

The contaminated ink listed on the FDA's website includes Sacred Tattoo Ink in the color Raven Black with a best before date of June 28, 2027, as well as Sacred Tattoo Ink in the color Sunny Daze with a best before date of Nov. 1, 2027

Testing on the affected inks revealed the presence of Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a certain kind of bacteria that can cause skin infections and lead to such problems as rashes, lesions and scarring, according to the CDC.

Due to the tattooing process breaking into the skin, if the contaminated inks are used, they pose a greater risk of bacterial infection.

Symptoms of a possible infection caused by the ink could include irritation and swelling, which may be mistaken for an allergic reaction and lead to misdiagnosis and improper treatment.

Because of the potential health risks associated with the ink, the FDA is instructing tattoo artists and studios to remove the products from their kits immediately.

The organization is also urging any individuals who are looking to get tattooed to double check with their tattoo artist to make sure they don't plan to use any of the contaminated inks.