Taylor Swift Is Opening the 2018 American Music Awards

The 2018 American Music Awards just earned a little bit of Taylor Swift's Reputation.

On Tuesday (October 2), the pop star announced she is scheduled to perform her song "I Did Something Bad" at the televised award show on October 9.

"Good morning America, it's Taylor! I just wanted to say I'm going to be opening up the American Music Awards with a performance," Swift shared in a video posted to her Instagram this morning.

"Don't be too excited about it, my God," she joked sarcastically in the clip, as her less-than-impressed cat, Meredith, walked away after the announcement. Watch, below:

Swift will be joining a star-studded lineup of confirmed performers, which already includes Cardi B, Mariah Carey, Halsey and Carrie Underwood among others.

The singer-songwriter is nominated in four categories this year: Artist of the Year, Tour of the Year, Favorite Female Artist (Pop/Rock) and Favorite Album.

Swift's announcement also indicates that "I Did Something Bad" will likely be released as her next single from her 2017 album, Reputation—meaning it's very possible an official music video for the Max Martin- and Shellback-produced track will be released soon to coincide with the performance.

Listen, below: