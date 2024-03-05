Teen Calls Dad’s Mistress a ‘Moron’ After She Accuses Him of ‘Treason’

A teen had the internet in stitches after sharing that he called his dad's girlfriend a "moron."

"She is the woman my (17m) dad cheated on my mom with. I see them every other weekend. Usually, I pack my own lunch for these visits but two days ago I didn’t have time so I ordered food. KFC," he wrote on Reddit.

"My dad’s new wife wasn’t very happy about it," the teenager continued.

The woman claimed that in their unidentified country "American chains" are funding the "CIA's interference."

"Now I know she’s paranoid and thinks the Americans are interfering in our politics but this was a whole new level. She literally accused me of funding the CIA and by extension treason by eating fried chicken," he said, noting that he then called his dad's girlfriend "a moron."

"When I was leaving the house, dad said I should try to be a bit more patient with her since it’s her house and that being rude to her was uncalled for," the teen concluded his post.

Users sounded off in the comments, with many making jokes regarding the woman's actions.

"I would lean into her delusions. Tell her that with your experience living abroad that you are going to apply to the CIA when you graduate college and then smile , say 'if you can’t beat 'em join 'em,' then laugh maniacally," one person wrote.

"Heck, tell her you’ve already been recruited by the CIA and are a sleeper agent, just waiting for the 'go' command," another user scoffed.

"I remember when I was in the CIA and we helped overthrow a government simply by offering a general a two piece extra crispy meal with a biscuit," a third person commented.