Teen Flying Solo Around the World Hopes to Raise $1 Million for Kids With Cancer

What were you doing when you were in your late teens? No, it's not a trick question. For tons of us, we graduated high school, enjoyed a fun summer, and then off to college for a new set of experiences as well as parties, dating, and friends. You know, typical teenage stuff.

Meanwhile, there's 18-year-old Ethan Guo from the Boston area planning to take off like no other between high school and college, literally.

According to a press release from Press Record Communications, he's embarking on a 50,000-mile, 90-day journey across seven continents flying solo in his own plane. It's called the "Flight Against Cancer" and he's raising money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

If he completes this journey he will also break the record as the youngest ever to do this solo flight.

You will be able to follow his journey on an Instagram account he started for this extraordinary fundraising journey @eathanguo.rtw. He already has two videos posted including that solar eclipse we just had on April 8. It's the second video attached below.

Oh, and if this is successful it will be his second world record, too.

According to Press Record Communications, Ethan has already set the world record for flying across the entirety of the 48 contiguous states here in America. He did that at 17.

Yes, breaking a record will be an incredible feat, however, the main objective is raising money for children with cancer while raising awareness.

Like most ambitious, passionate out-of-the-box fundraisers, Ethan is touched by this cause because of his cousin's Stage 4 non-Hodgkin Lymphoma diagnosis, according to the media release.

Witnessing his cousin's journey filled Ethan with a fierce desire to take action and not remain a bystander in the face of adversity. Driven by a newfound sense of purpose, Ethan reached out to St. Jude to learn more about non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and was deeply inspired by the resilience of patients and their families. He was then fueled to put his skills to the test and raise $1,000,000 for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Eathn's "Flight Against Cancer" begins at Logan International Airport in Boston. His flight will take him through Egypt Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, India, Japan, Philippines, Indonesia, and Australia.

He will visit hospitals and children around the world to spread his message of resilience and determination as well.

Ethan takes off on Saturday, May 11.

10 Hacks to Appear Smarter Than You Really Are These are some simple (and genius) ways to appear more intelligent. Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman