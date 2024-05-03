Difference Between the Red Cap and Yellow Cap on Coca-Cola Bottles

Who knew grabbing a bottle of Coke in the checkout line at the grocery store could create a brief pause? It happened to me recently as I looked at the cooler of ice-cold sodas and drinks in the case. The Coke bottles mostly had red tops but two had yellow tops so I went for the yellow because it was different.

Was it a change of season for Coke? Maybe it was a contest with something written underneath the cap. Whatever the reason I knew it would hit the spot.

Here's the thing. It didn't totally taste like Coke. I mean it did but a different sweetness and now I know why. I'm not a high fructose person overall, nor even a big soda drinker, so when I am in the mood for a Coke you know it's because of that syrupy goodness.

The yellow caps don't have high fructose corn syrup according to People Magazine but it's only temporary once a year and for a specific reason. I was kind of correct about the changing of the seasons however the reason the yellow tops pop up each Spring has nothing to do with the season itself.

Passover is a week-long Jewish holiday and during that time, Jews who observe it can't eat certain foods and corn syrup is on the list. While corn syrup is kosher, during Passover it becomes a no-go.

Enter the yellow-capped soda bottle where the syrup is swapped for sugar with bright yellow tops to signify the difference for those in the know or who need to know. So if you're roaming around and see this Passover-friendly Coke bottle, now you know each and every year what it means.

While Passover is over, those yellow-capped bottles linger, eventually disappearing until the following Spring when this major Jewish holiday and festival arrives again commemorating the liberation of the Israelites from Egyptian slavery.

