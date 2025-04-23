The Official Formula 1 Racing Arcades That Are Taking Over the Country

Start your engines! Or, just enjoy the splashy, chic experience while cheering someone on.

Are you ready to go nuts with more than 60 Formula 1 racing simulators, each equipped with motion and audio-visual effects designed specifically for the world's first F1 Arcade and experience in the United States?

According to Formula 1, this ultimate immersive experience is based in the United Kingdom and attracts around 8,000 people each week in the flagship London location.

After that, it was a no-brainer to expand to the States after they opened one in Birmingham, England.

In just one year, since April 2024, Formula 1 arcades have opened in Boston, Washington, D.C, Philly, Denver, Atlanta, and Las Vegas, with Miami opening in May.

According to Formula 1, this first-of-its-kind F1 simulator racing arcade and social experience will continue to expand around America with some 15 more planned at the very least.

These arcades are cutting-edge F1 Arcade venues globally inspired, with a best-in-class food menu, imaginative drinks, craft beer, and wine. Talk about a splashy, hip experience.

[They] feature cocktail bars, several F1 circuit-inspired ceiling chandeliers and race telemetry wall neons, along with a set of high-end private rooms which can be combined to accommodate up to 200 guests. Motorsport Games’ RFactor2 racing simulation platform allows guests to choose from a variety of racing modes and compete against each other individually, in teams, or as part of all-venue racing formats, while different modes are available for all ages and abilities.

I wonder where they'll open next?

