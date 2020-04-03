Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Releases COVID-19 PSA for NJ Government

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino wants to help flatten the curve amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As of April 3, the number of COVID-19 cases has reached almost 250,000 in the United States and now nearly all Americans are under stay at home orders. Just like the state of New York, New Jersey has become one of the country's hotspots and the Jersey Store star has done his part to underline the importance of staying home.

Sorrentino and his wife Lauren partnered with the New Jersey state government to encourage NJ residents to stay inside and practice social distancing as much as possible.

"We answered the call, and I'm very grateful to be a part of such a positive message," Sorrentino told Entertainment Tonight. "We really wanted to be a part of using our platform to help people spread awareness about flattening this curve — staying home, and if you have to go out, to be smart and practice social distancing."

"We did a little video for the government and they put it up, and I was very excited to be a part of it. It's a really good story," he explained.

He's referring to the public service announcement he shared via Instagram on March 30.

"New Jersey is tough. We love to party and we love even harder. But the time for parties is over. Some of us are not taking this situation seriously," Sorrentino said in the video. "In fact, some of us are prolonging this pandemic by not following simple guidelines. OK, guys, be smart and do your part to flatten the curve."

Check out Sorrentino's full PSA, below: