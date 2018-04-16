Are The Weeknd + Bella Hadid Back Together?

According to Us Weekly, The Weeknd and ex Bella Hadid — who split up in late 2016 — mended fences in a big way after The Weeknd's set on Friday, April 13, and were spotted making out in the aftermath of the show.

“They were completely all over each other,” a source told the site, adding that they “kissed a couple of times and Kylie and Kendall Jenner went over to their table for a bit as well.”

Another source said they “were canoodling and being affectionate as she sat on his lap” and added “They are 100 percent back together.”

The couple had to famously work together at the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion show just weeks after ending their two-year relationship (The Weeknd performed while Hadid walked as an Angel). At the time, Hadid insisted that they were still friendly.

"This is his second year performing, and I think he's going to kill it," Hadid told E! News. "There is no awkwardness. He is my best friend, and I am excited because I am walking during his performance."

The Weeknd proceeded to date Gomez for about a year until October 2017, at which point the couple called it quits.

"They realized it was time to grow past their history and move on...They're grown up a lot in the past couple of years and are mature about the situation," a source told Us Weekly.