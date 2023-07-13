A fed-up fan who attended a concert by The Weeknd went viral by snatching another attendee's fan sign away from them.

In a TikTok video posted by user @pippapalmerr, a fan in the crowd at one of The Weeknd's After Hours Til Dawn Tour concerts can be seen holding up a sign, blocking the view of the attendees in the audience behind her. Suddenly, a hand reaches up and tears the sign away.

"No signs blocking our view," the TikTok user captioned the video. Watch below:

Many in the comments section agreed with the TikTok user who snatched the sign away, since it was causing an obstructed view of the stage.

"Someone finally did it y’all," one viewer wrote.

"Just know the ppl behind her secretly appreciated what u did, i would have bursted [sic] out laughing too," another commented.

"The world needs more heroes," someone else weighed in.

Fan-made signs can be found in the crowd at many concerts. In fact, another Weeknd fan recently went viral when the performer noticed their sign from the stage while performing in Germany.

TikTok user @meltesfayee shared the moment The Weeknd clocked the cheeky sign she had made which read, "Tedros spank me with that rattail."

The sign referenced the controversial character played by The Weeknd in HBO's The Idol.

Watch below:

The Weeknd has been breaking records since launching his After Hours Til Dawn Tour, which has earned him $350 million as of publishing.

According to HotNewHipHop, The Weeknd now has the distinction of headlining the highest-grossing tour ever by a Black artist, besting Michael Jackson's previous record. The pop icon's Bad Tour earned the equivalent of $311 million in the late '80s.