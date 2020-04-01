Carole Baskin Makes Urgent Plea to Kate McKinnon Following ‘Tiger King’ Show Casting

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness star Carole Baskin has one major request for Kate McKinnon’s upcoming Tiger King mini-series.

The Saturday Night Live actress will be on double duty for the upcoming show, acting as an executive producer and portraying Baskin. The series has no association with the popular Netflix limited series and is based off of the Joe Exotic: Tiger King podcast that was hosted by Robert Moor. Moor interviewed Baskin and Exotic over the span of four years for his show.

“Kate McKinnon is a wonderful actress,” Baskin said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. “Big Cat Rescue implores Kate McKinnon to not use real big cats and cubs in the making of her series. The Wondery podcast, which is the basis for her series, explores the rampant breeding, abuse and exploitation of big cats by breeder and exhibitor Joe Exotic. It would be cruel to use real big cats in a television series about cruelty to big cats.”

“We hope McKinnon has a passion for animals and that her series will focus on the horrible lives captive big cats lead when exploited by breeders like Joe Exotic,” she continues. “We further hope she urges the public to support the Big Cat Public Safety Act that would end the cub petting abuse in America.”

As the owner of Big Cat Rescue in Florida and Big Cat Public Safety Act supporter, Baskin has been fighting facilities that offer petting tiger and/or lion cubs and is against owning big cats as pets or for breeding purposes.