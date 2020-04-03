‘Tiger King’ Star Joe Exotic Is in COVID-19 Isolation

Tiger King star Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, has been placed in COVID-19 isolation. It is not clear if Joe Exotic has presented any symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

The news was revealed by Joe's husband, Dillon Passage, on Andy Cohen's Sirius XM Radio show, via People.

Dillon says that he used to speak to his husband, Joe, at least three times a day. However, Joe was recently moved to a new facility, where he was placed on COVID-19 isolation because there were cases of the virus at his previous jail.

"I've yet to speak to him since he moved," Dillon explained to Andy Cohen.

The 57-year-old Tiger King star is serving a 22 year sentence.

Tiger King is streaming now on Netflix.