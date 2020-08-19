It’s hard to believe it was just five months ago that Joe Exotic and his menagerie of wild animals came into our lives via Netflix’s smash true-crime series Tiger King. Although Mr. Exotic himself went to prison for a variety of charges, his zoo — Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park — remained open under new management.

Now, thanks to the enormous spotlight brought by the show, and the “unfathomable source of income” that came with it, the park will close for good “effective immediately.” A post on Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park’s Facebook page reveals that the Tiger King zoo is no more (RIP):

The Tiger King phenomenon has definitely changed our lives in many ways. It has brought us more attention than any human deserves, good and bad. It has, and probably will continue to make us a target of every nutjob and animal rights loon in the World, but we are prepared. As of today, we have decided to close the old zoo effective immediately.

The post says the zoo will pivot to becoming “a private film set for Tiger King related television content for cable and streaming services,” of which there are many in the works. Nicolas Cage is set to play Joe Exotic in a fictional Tiger King series, and Investigation Discovery is working on their own show about Exotic’s life and times.

The Facebook posts also claims that “all the animals will continue to have excellent care, and consequently will no longer be subject to USDA inspections or PETA spies.” That’s comforting news, assuming you believe it. (If you have watched Tiger King, you might be skeptical.)