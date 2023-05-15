TikTok User Drops ‘Unethical Life Hack’ to Punish Plane Passengers Who Lay Their Seats Back

An anonymous user on TikTok shared their "unethical life hack" to get back at plane passengers who recline their seats "all the way" back.

The "hack" recommends travelers turn their overhead fan to "full blast" and then point it so it will blow cold air directly on top of the head of the passenger who is reclining, in an attempt to persuade them to sit upright again.

READ MORE: Karma Hits Family Who Refused to Move to Their Assigned Plane Seats

"The plane ride is so long when you get one of these people in front of you," the user captioned the TikTok video, alongside a yawning emoji and the hashtags #plane, #reclinetheseat and #annoyingpassengers.

Watch the questionable TikTok video, below:

The "hack" was met with mixed reactions in the comments section.

"If my seat reclines… I’m reclining all the way back. Every time," one person wrote.

"There are 2 kinds of people in this world: those who recline and don’t care, and those who will never recline," another commented.

"People that complain about the seats that recline are the worst kind of people," someone else shared.

"They should make it so the seats can’t recline anymore when they’re packing us in like sardines," another suggested.

"Also let’s just discuss something, you aren’t gaining extra room by reclining, you’re taking away the room of the person behind you," someone else reasoned.

Do you recline your seat when you're traveling on an airplane? Let PopCrush know by hitting us up on Facebook or Twitter!