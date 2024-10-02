True or False: Only One Side of Tin Foil Really Matters

Is the dull side of aluminum foil the non-stick side?

Should we wrap hot food on the shiny side before putting it in the fridge?

Should we only use the matte side for cooking?

Why is there a shiny side and a dull side and which side should we use?

Family grilling Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Aluminum foil is a staple in any kitchen but does it really matter what side we use? We all want the best eating experience possible and if tin foil makes a difference then what side should we be using?

Which side to use depending on what you're using it for is one of the biggest myths out there.

Surf and Turf Foil Packet Getty Images loading...

Neither side has any pro or con with cooking or storing your food according to the Family Handyman website. That's right, it doesn't matter.

There’s no “correct” side of aluminum foil to use when cooking. Both sides are equally effective at heating your food, though you might want to choose another option when storing leftovers.

The only catch is if you buy non-stick aluminum foil. According to Simply Recipes, the dull side is the non-stick side so that's the side to cook your food.

So why is there a shiny side and dull side? It's actually one of the best fun facts out there.

Aluminum foil on wooden background izzzy71 loading...

According to the Simply Recipes website, it’s all in the manufacturing process.

Two layers of foil are placed on top of each other and polished steel rollers flatten and shape it. The side touching the rollers is shiny while the two sheets touching each other come out dull.

