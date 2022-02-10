Todd Chrisley Wants to Be a ‘Real Housewife’ — But Which Franchise Would He Join?

Todd Chrisley is itching to join another reality TV series.

The Chrisley Knows Best star recently spilled he would love to hobnob with the fabulous ladies of Southern California and be a cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

"I would be a housewife of Beverly Hills just so that I could be like best friends with Kathy Hilton. I mean, I feel like that she would probably leave Rick for me," the 52-year-old father of five joked on a recent episode of the Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef podcast, referring to Hilton's hotelier husband.

Chrisley gushed about the mother of socialite Paris Hilton, dishing he would be best friends with her due to her "exquisite taste" and because her "home is stunning."

Chrisley added that, aside from Hilton, out of all the ladies he would probably mesh best with Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna, but would likely clash with other cast members Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley.

"I love Erika, and Lisa and I are good friends," he explained. "I think Dorit and I would probably be the ones that would fight, because I think Dorit's fabulous, but I don’t think anyone is ever going to think she is as fabulous as she does."

The businessman added that "Kyle and I would probably argue, because she has some menagerie of animals in her home and I don’t."

Despite feeling like he wouldn't vibe with Richards socially, he added he thinks she's attractive: "I only watch because I think Kyle Richards is hot and I love her sister Kathy. That’s the only reason that I really watched that."

Actress Garcelle Beauvais and Real Coco founder Crystal Kung Minkoff also currently star in the beloved Bravo show.

Season 12 of the hit Bravo series is currently filming, with E! News reporting the series will be adding two new faces — Neuro Brands CEO Diana Jenkins and skincare mogul Sheree Zampino — to its upcoming roster.

Zampino was infamously married to Hollywood legend Will Smith from 1992 to 1995. The former flames share 28-year-old son Trey.