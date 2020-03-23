Tom Hanks Offers Fans Message of Hope After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are feeling "better" after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The beloved Hollywood couple, who were the first celebrities to go public with their diagnosis, gave fans a health update after they were treated for COVID-19 in Australia two weeks ago. In a new post on Instagram Sunday (March 22), the actor also offered all those who are currently practicing social distancing some hope.

"Hey, folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better," he wrote. "Sheltering in place works like this: You don't give it to anyone -You don't get it from anyone. Common sense, no? Going to take a while, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts... this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out. Hanx"

As of right now, COVID-19 has infected nearly 400,000 and killed over 16,000 people globally. As the numbers keep rising, more and more government officials are urging people to stay home and self-isolate to order to stop the spread of the virus.

Amid all the uncertainty, so many major events, including the 2020 Olympics have been postponed. Concerts, events, festivals, films and TV shows, like Riverdale, have also shut down production until future notice.