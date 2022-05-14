Tom Parker’s Memoir Reveals That Ed Sheeran Helped Pay For His Medical Bills

The Wanted's Tom Parker revealed in his memoir that fellow musician Ed Sheeran helped pay for his medical expenses while he underwent treatment for brain cancer.

On Friday (May 13), The Sun premiered an excerpt from Parker's forthcoming memoir titled, “Hope: My Inspirational Life.” He announced the book, which is to be released on July 21, days prior to his passing on Mar. 30, 2022.

Shortly after Parker's stage 4 glioblastoma diagnosis in October 2020, the "Thinking Out Loud" singer reached out to him to see how he could help him and his family.

"I've never publicly said this before (and he'll probably be mad that I'm doing it now) but Ed is a very special man — he even helped out with my medical bills when I was seeking other treatment options and having private immunotherapy," Parker wrote in the upcoming book.

"He didn't need to do any of that, but my wife Kelsey and I are so grateful to him for his support, it meant the world."

Sheeran and Parker have been friends for more than a decade, Parker explained, "Ed and I have known each other since he joined The Wanted on our tour bus during a promotion trip in America more than 10 years ago."

Parker noted that they would "always run into each other over the years" and had a "great relationship."

Sheeran supported Parker by performing during his "Inside My Head" charity concert in September 2021, which benefited Stand Up To Cancer and The National Brain Appeal.

After Parker's passing, Sheeran posted a tribute to his friend on Instagram.

"So sad to hear of Tom’s passing," Sheeran wrote. "Thoughts and love are with Kelsey, his children and his family. Very sad day, what a lovely guy."