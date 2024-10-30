Trader Joe’s Forced to Put a Customer Limit on Its Most Popular Dessert

It's finally back. One of the most popular desserts ever to grace the shelves of the cult-favorite grocery store, Trader Joe's.

It's often described as pumpkin pie in a cinnamon roll. Some people eat it as-is, while others warm it up in the microwave, oven, on the stove, or air fry it.

Have you heard of Kringles? If you haven't, or at least never tasted one, then this is the time. They're the perfect Danish pastry in a variety of flavors, and 'tis the season for TJ's most popular flavor of them all.

Kringles have a rich, buttery, flaky crust with a sweet filling inside. Because they usually come braided or in the shape of a ring, delicious icing often zig-zags across the scrumptious pastry.

READ ON: Why Some People Don't Think Costco Chili Is Real

The Pumpkin Caramel Kringle is universally loved at Trader Joe's, so much so that most stores limit customers' purchases to two. It's one of the few non-private-label items from the Racine, Wisconsin-based O&H Danish Bakery.

Various flavors of Kringles, all from O&H, are available at TJ's all year long; however, we know there's something special about the holidays.

When the Pumpkin Caramel Kringle hits shelves each October, this fall favorite that fans love to share, serve, and nosh on becomes extra popular thanks to the holidays. The countdown to this buttery pastry ring filled with a spiced pumpkin filling, caramel-flavored icing, and chopped pecans is over because it's landed on TJ's shelves.

According to the MSN website, customers routinely rank this and other Kringles a 10 out of 10 to even 12 out of 10 in perfection.

If you want more than two so you can put some in the freezer, you may be forced to return to your favorite Trader Joe's or hit up a different one pretty quickly before they sell out and you have to wait for the next shipment. You can also bring someone to buy a couple if your morals don't haunt you.

11 '80s Rock Bands That Never Matched the Hype These '80s bands had promising starts with critical or chart success, but their careers never quite lived up to all the initial hype. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire