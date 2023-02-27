Sean Murray Says Stepsister Troian Bellisario Had a Crush on His ‘Hocus Pocus’ Character Thackery Binx

Sean Murray is known to many as Agent Timothy McGee on the long-running crime show NCIS, but to millennials everywhere, he's better known for his iconic Hocus Pocus role.

In 1993, Murray got his start in acting by playing Thackery Binx, a human who's turned into an immortal black cat by the nefarious Sanderson sisters of Salem.

In a new interview with EW, he revealed that one of the millennial girls who harbored a childhood crush on Thackery Binx was none other than his stepsister, Pretty Little Liars actress Troian Bellisario.

"Troian Bellisario, who became my stepsister after a certain point, was acting a little weird around me when she first knew me. She then told me years later it was because when she was a kid, she had seen Hocus Pocus and had a crush on me, and she was trying to work that out," Murray shared.

Troian was eight years old when Hocus Pocus was released in 1993. Her father, producer Donald Bellisario, married Murray's mother in 1998, making them step-siblings.

Troian later went on to guest star on NCIS as Murray's character's younger sister, Sarah McGee.

Fans reacted to the confession on Twitter.

"Why would he reveal this info fksmdjdnd," one person tweeted.

"Ya know… there’s just some things we as a community don’t need to know," someone else added.

"Troian girl you should have taken that to the GRAVE," another person joked.

When asked about how it feels to know that thousands of teen girls had a crush on his spooky character, Murray said, "It always cracks me up. That has been brought up to me a couple of times."

After 2022 brought the world a Hocus Pocus sequel featuring the original witches played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, Murray said, "I was seeing the kids that grew up on Hocus Pocus, they now have kids, and they're showing their kids Hocus Pocus. It's really cool seeing the second generation discover Hocus Pocus and be like, 'You know what? This is like the greatest Halloween movie ever made."