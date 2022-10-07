Hocus Pocus 2 debuted on Disney+ on Sept. 30 and it immediately cast a spell on fans all across the world.

Many placed took an interest to the soundtrack to the movie, in particular, the one that plays right after the opening of the film. Entitled "Skelton Sam" the song is the creation of LVCRFT (pronounced Lovecraft).

Consisting of members Evan “Kidd” Bogart, Amanda “MNDR” Warner and Peter Wade, the group is responsible for crafting some of pop music's biggest hits like "Teenage Dream" by Katy Perry, "Halo" by Beyonce, "Levitating" by Dua Lipa and "Dynamite" by Taio Cruz.

Set on revolutionizing the world of Halloween music, LVCRFT wrote their 2019 debut album within a week and found on that project was "Skelton Sam." Blowing up overnight the song led to a partnership with Netflix and appeared in the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Adam Sandler's Hubie Halloween.

Outside of Netflix, the song has been featured in Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween, in Spirit Halloween, and Sirius XM.

Per a rep for LVCRFT, after its appearance in Hocus Pocus 2, the song went viral and is now the tenth most Shazammed song in the United States, leading to 500,000 streams which is a 91% increase in Spotify listeners. Additionally, they have seen a 10x increase in traffic to their website.

LVCRFT isn't stopping there though. The group recently released their album Scream Warriors on Sept. 30, which serves as their fourth annual Halloween album.

Watch LVCRFT's "Skeleton Sam" Music Video Below:

Outside of containing a viral song, Hocus Pocus 2 is the No. 1 film premiere on Disney+ domestically to date, based on hours streamed in the first three days of its release, according to a press release from Disney.

According to IMDb, Hocus Pocus 2 is all about two young girls who accidentally bring back the infamous Sanderson Sisters to a modern day Salem and the girls must stop the sisters before they rain havoc on the world.

Hocus Pocus 2 is streaming now on Disney+. You can sign up for Disney+ here.