TSA Stops Man in Airport Due to Grandma’s Surprise Gift in Briefcase: ‘Who Am I, Tom Hanks?’

TSA agents stopped a man at the airport because there was an unexpected item in his briefcase.

In a viral TikTok, Brett Gaffney explained his grandma wanted his Christmas gift, which she put in his briefcase, to be a surprise and urged him not to open it until he returned home.

"I got stopped at the airport security, and you know what? It was because of this briefcase my grandma gave me as an early Christmas gift, and she said don’t open it until you get to California," he explained in his video.

"I was like, ‘What is in the briefcase? It’s super heavy,'" he said, noting his grandmother told him to "just wait 'til you get there."

"I was like, ‘Grandma, I’m going to the airport, like I need to know,'" he added.

Listening to his grandmother, he didn't look inside the briefcase, which later nearly got him in trouble with the TSA.

"They asked me what was inside, and I said, ‘I don’t know, I don’t know.' They said, ‘What do you mean? You’re bringing a briefcase, and you don’t know what’s inside?'" he shared.

When one of the TSA agents finally opened the briefcase for an inspection, Gaffney was surprised to find a vintage typewriter inside.

"Who am I, Tom Hanks? Am I going to go to the park and write a whole book with a typewriter?" he joked, referring to the actor's love of typewriters.

"I almost didn’t get into the airport because of this typewriter," he added.

Watch below:

"I feel like the words 'I don’t know, it’s a surprise' shouldn’t be uttered to TSA, let alone in one sitting," one person wrote in the comments section under the TikTok video.

"The fact [you] listened and didn’t open it is so innocent," another commented.

"Very cute of grandma, but my anxiety through TSA would be sky high," someone else chimed in.