Pop-Punk Band Randomly Featured on New Song by K-Pop Girl Group TWICE

It might seem random, but the worlds of K-pop and 2000s pop-punk collided last week — a new remix of the K-pop girl group TWICE's song "I Can't Stop Me" emerged with a guest spot from none other than Boys Like Girls, the Massachusetts-born emo rockers led by singer Martin Johnson.

Honestly, show us a more unexpected collab that's so far seemingly slipped by without much notice from the rock world. But perhaps that's because the remix's contributions from the Boys Like Girls vocalist belie the band's Warped Tour origins, instead molding to fit the poppy synthwave sensibilities of the nine-member South Korean pop group.

Listen to the K-pop and pop-punk collab below.

TWICE feat. Boys Like Girls, "I Can't Stop Me" (Audio)

The original version of "I Can't Stop Me" was released in 2020 as a single from TWICE's Eyes Wide Open. The remix with Boys Like Girls arrived on Nov. 22 on TWICE's new The Remixes EP. While the original version was performed in Korean, the remix offers and English version of the track.

Pop-Punk Band Features on K-Pop Song

Since their debut in 2015, TWICE have gained immense popularity both in South Korea and on the international stage, playing a significant role in the global expansion of K-pop. The girl group was formed by JYP Entertainment, a South Korean entertainment company and record label, which is also home to popular boy group Stray Kids.

Boys Like Girls formed in 2005 and found success with their self-titled debut album in 2006. The album peaked at No. 55 on the Billboard 200 and has since been certified Gold by the RIAA. It featured their single "The Great Escape," which was a massive success and hit No. 1 on TRL in 2007.

From 2017 to 2021, Johnson made music with his post-Boys Like Girls outfit, The Night Game. But in 2022, Boys Like Girls got back together for their first concerts as a band in six years. Last month, Boys Like Girls even released a new album, Sunday at Foxwoods — their first in over a decade.

READ MORE: This K-Pop Band Covered a My Chemical Romance Song - Check It Out

Johnson is also an accomplished songwriter who often works with pop and country artists. So maybe it makes sense he found his way to K-pop.

TWICE, "I Can't Stop Me" (Music Video)

Boys Like Girls, "The Great Escape" (Music Video)

Boys Like Girls, "MIRACLE" (Music Video)