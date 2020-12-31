Twitter Celebrates the End of Hellish 2020 With Hilarious New Year’s Eve Tweets

2020 has been an unimaginable year. Twitter used the hellish circumstances the world has experienced and turned them into memes for New Year's Eve.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, murder hornets, presidential election, among countless other issues, the last 365 days have been one for the record books. All year long, social media has brought comedy and hope to people across the world.

New Year's Eve celebrations brought out the comparisons between 2020 and 2021. While most users reminded us all that the COVID-19 pandemic will not magically end at midnight, others used the moment to compare the start of 2020 and the end of the year.

One user shared a photo of Paddington The Bear at the beginning of the year and an image of a Star Wars character, Ewok, that looks disheveled with a weapon to represent the end of the year.

A meme depicted the viral fire and dog meme but in reverse. The fire was sitting at the chair saying, "This is fine," while dogs surrounded the room.

Meanwhile, Netflix released an entire feature, Death to 2020. The special featured celebrities like Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant, among others. The comedic retrospective piece sparked its own hashtag that is being used by thousands of people every hour.

See some of the best tweets, below.