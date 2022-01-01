Kanye West Throws Surprise New Year’s Eve Party Opposite Pete Davidson’s Miami Concert

Is it just a coincidence that Kanye West decided to throw a surprise New Year's Eve bash in the same city as his ex-wife's current boyfriend?

On Friday (Dec. 31), Pete Davidson and Miley Cyrus hosted their NBC NYE celebration in Miami, Florida. Kim Kardashian famously began dating the Saturday Night Live star after her hosting gig on the sketch comedy series.

Meanwhile, West made the announcement that he would hold his own party in the same city just hours before it was set to take place. West featured performers Future, Quavo and Justin Laboy at his event.

Announcing the party so quickly made people skeptical if West had any ill intentions toward Kardashian's new man.

"Pete Davidson has a party in Miami tonight with Miley ....and Kanye said bet," one person tweeted. Another added, "Kanye really followed Pete Davidson to Miami to find Kim."

Davidson and Cyrus' NYE celebration featured performances by the Hannah Montana alum, Annitta, Brandi Carlile, Jack Harlow, Saweetie, 24kGoldn and Kitty Ca$h. Green Day singer Billie Joe Armstrong canceled last minute after he was exposed to COVID-19 over the holidays.

West pleaded for Kardashian to “run right back” to him at his last concert in Los Angeles. He has been trying to get her back in outlandish ways. One of his other attempts was buying the mansion across the street from Kardashian's Los Angeles home that they previously shared.

A source told Hollywood Life that Davidson invited Kardashian to his NYE show.

"As New Year’s comes closer, he has already asked for Kim to join him in Miami, and it is not out of the realm of possibility that they may appear together as the ball drops on the special,” the insider reported. “He’s leaving it all in her hands on if she wants to join or not, the invite has been made.”

See social media reactions to West and Davidson, below.