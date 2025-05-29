Two Massive Saharan Dust Storms Will Hit the United States

Apparently, it's Saharan dust season in the Atlantic.

Yes, that means powerful winds are carrying massive clouds of dust from Africa's Sahara Desert, and while this happens annually, sometimes these storms reach the United States.

Did you know there was such a season?

Since they don't often reach all the way across the Atlantic, it's okay if this is news to you.

According to Newsweek, these storms elevate health warnings if you have asthma, respiratory diseases, and allergies because, wow, can these dust plumes cause breathing problems, sore throats, and eye irritation.

Now, there's mostly good news, unless you live in parts of Florida or along the Gulf of Mexico. Basically, those are the only areas that will be affected, along with the Caribbean.

The Saharan Air Layer often reaches as far as the Caribbean, Florida, and the Gulf Coast. Each summer, the dust travels over 5,000 miles, typically peaking from June through mid-August.

Meanwhile, according to AccuWeather, these back-to-back dust storms should suppress the development of hurricanes a bit. Well, that's a nice silver lining for the entire eastern seaboard and Gulf Coast.

Significant amounts of dust can inhibit tropical storm formation, or the strengthening of an existing system, because the dusty air has about 50% less moisture than the typical tropical atmosphere.

Wanna see what it looks like?

Of course, this will absolutely not stop the constant monitoring of tropical storm developments and various weather patterns in the Atlantic.

According to AccuWeather, even with these two dust storms, the Atlantic Ocean hurricane season officially starts on June 1.

