What Is the Strawberry Moon? This Year’s Is ‘Ultra Rare’

Space lovers, are you ready for this year's "ultra rare" strawberry moon?

The uniquely hued phenomenon is set to take place tonight, June 10, 2025, and will reach its peak at around 3:44 a.m. ET, according to NASA.

Though the moon will be a rare red or orange color in the night sky, it is not called the strawberry moon based on its hue.

"The name comes not from its color, but from the Algonquin tribes in North America, who saw this full Moon as the signal that wild strawberries were ready for harvest," a moderator for a NASA Facebook group wrote.

The dazzling event will also mark the last full moon before the summer solstice, bringing spring to a close.

However, per USA Today, the moon will be 14% smaller and 30% dimmer, which is known as a micromoon.

This occurs when the moon is at its furthest point from Earth.

Read on for everything you need to know about the best way to catch a glimpse of the strawberry moon.

When Is the Strawberry Moon?

The strawberry moon will reach its peak early in the morning on June 11, but the best time to catch it is dusk on June 10.

Will You Be Able to See the Strawberry Moon?

According to the National Weather Service, the majority of the United States will have clear skies on June 10, meaning it should be easy to spot the unique moon.

Where Can You See the Strawberry Moon?

The moon will be low in the sky, so the best place to see the strawberry moon would be a location that has a clear view of the eastern horizon.