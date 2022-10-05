A brawl between two students in Ohio could have been deadly after the teens fell through a third-story window and hit the ground.

The incident took place at St. Bernard-Elmwood Place High School in St. Bernard, Ohio. Luckily, the two students walked away with non-life threatening injuries.

The school district sent a statement to parents following the ordeal, according to WPXI-TV. It read:

Parents and Guardians: By now, you likely have heard about the incident yesterday which resulted in two students being injured and transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The district is currently investigating the situation and working with local law enforcement to fully understand what happened and why.

Willene Moffett, grandmother of one of the students who fell, told Fox 19 Now that the incident began after the student found out her grandson was messaging his girlfriend on social media.

"Every since my grandson was transferred into this school, he told me that he met a young lady, and after that, he told me he’s been texting her on Snapchat," she said, adding the girl's boyfriend went through the teen's phone and noticed the messages they had sent each other.

"Ever since then, it’s just been a confrontation between him and young men at this school," Moffett noted, sharing she asked the principal to intervene, to no avail.

A few days later, the principal called Moffett to let her know her grandson had been involved in a fight and fallen through the window.

"I was like, 'Oh my God!' He said, 'Ms. Moffett, this is the principal at St. Bernard High School. Your grandson was involved in an altercation between him and another young man, and they both fell through a window,'" she explained.

According to the outlet, Moffett's grandson will no longer be attending the high school.