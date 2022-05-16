How to Use Snapchat’s ‘Sad Face’ Filter and Go Viral on TikTok

Snapchat's "sad face" or "crying face" filter is taking over our social media scrolls, and the emotional range of the videos being created has us LOLing big time.

Snapchat's "crying filter," which users commonly refer to as the "sad face" filter, has become the latest viral trend, gaining over 1.3 billion impressions since last week.

Below, find out how you can get the filter on Snapchat and use it to go viral on Instagram and TikTok, too.

Here's how to use Snapchat's "sad face" filter:



First, you'll need to think of something that brings you joy, and be prepared to share your excitement. Don't overthink it.

Next, download Snapchat and click the "explore" icon located on the bottom right of the app.

Then, search for "crying."

Snapchat will give you a series of options. Choose the one that looks like this:

@LaurynSnapp via iPhone @LaurynSnapp via iPhone loading...

Once your "crying" filter is selected, hold down on the filter's icon to record your video.

When you are happy with your clip, select the save feature to add the video to your camera roll.

You are now free to share your video with your friends on Snapchat, or you can upload your saved video to TikTok or Instagram for some additional LOLs.

"I'm not crying, you're crying" is the name of the game when it comes to making a viral "sad face" video.

Do you need inspiration? Here are some of our favorite clips created by Snapchat's saddest users.

For those moments where yard work is very cumbersome:

Camila Cabello said "ain't no crying in the club, but hey," here we are:

Proof that hanging out with your bestie is always a good time:

Who throws shade on a chill moment? This woman:

When crying over spilled (frozen) milk goes too far: